Diversified Trust Co Sells 231 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.69.

NYSE AVB opened at $152.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.