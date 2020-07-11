Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $35,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $14,234,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at $14,932,818.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $1,197,551.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,820.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,425 shares of company stock valued at $32,425,085 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.32. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $83.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.13.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.42.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

