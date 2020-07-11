Diligent Investors LLC Sells 294 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,981 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.3% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $213.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,625.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.20 and its 200-day moving average is $173.76. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

