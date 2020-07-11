Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Short Interest Update

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,150,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 15,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 23.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKS. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.21.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $38.77 on Friday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 286.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.