DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Warburg Research restated a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Friday, May 15th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

DPSGY stock opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $39.20.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

