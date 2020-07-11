Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €5.00 by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020 // Comments off

Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.62) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.62) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.06) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.00 ($2.25) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($8.99) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.89 ($8.86).

LHA opened at €8.65 ($9.72) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €7.02 ($7.89) and a 52-week high of €17.95 ($20.17). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a PE ratio of -7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.20.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.