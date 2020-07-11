Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €5.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.62) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.62) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.06) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.00 ($2.25) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($8.99) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.89 ($8.86).

LHA opened at €8.65 ($9.72) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €7.02 ($7.89) and a 52-week high of €17.95 ($20.17). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a PE ratio of -7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.20.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

