Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€48.00” Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG)

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) received a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €44.56 ($50.06).

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of DLG opened at €41.66 ($46.81) on Thursday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12 month low of €17.12 ($19.24) and a 12 month high of €48.38 ($54.36). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 10.55.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.