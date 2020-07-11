Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€277.00” Price Target for Sartorius (FRA:SRT3)

Deutsche Bank set a €277.00 ($311.24) price target on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($264.04) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($196.63) target price on Sartorius and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Commerzbank set a €327.00 ($367.42) target price on Sartorius and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €262.00 ($294.38) target price on Sartorius and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €238.00 ($267.42) target price on Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €241.40 ($271.24).

Shares of FRA SRT3 opened at €308.00 ($346.07) on Wednesday. Sartorius has a 12 month low of €71.00 ($79.78) and a 12 month high of €124.70 ($140.11). The business has a 50-day moving average of €304.12 and a 200-day moving average of €244.36.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

