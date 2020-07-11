Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BVRDF. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bureau Veritas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

