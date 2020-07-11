Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.46. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $11.67.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BRENNTAG AG/ADR had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that BRENNTAG AG/ADR will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BRENNTAG AG/ADR

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

