Deutsche Bank Raises Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $300.00

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APD. HSBC lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air Products & Chemicals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.41.

NYSE APD opened at $273.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $276.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.95 and a 200-day moving average of $230.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

