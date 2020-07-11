Deutsche Bank Boosts Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Price Target to GBX 225

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 225 ($2.77) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 82.30% from the company’s previous close.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.34) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 150 ($1.85) in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 177.50 ($2.18).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 123.42 ($1.52) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion and a PE ratio of -4.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 130.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,602 ($19.71).

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 131,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total transaction of £167,238.68 ($205,806.89).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

