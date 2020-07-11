Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €110.00 by UBS Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DHER. Barclays set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($96.63) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. HSBC set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.40 ($102.70) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €93.22 ($104.74).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €95.14 ($106.90) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €89.37 and a 200-day moving average price of €75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion and a PE ratio of 81.48. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €38.45 ($43.20) and a 1 year high of €105.15 ($118.15).

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.