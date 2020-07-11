Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 128,196 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.53% of Deckers Outdoor worth $28,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.40.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,832 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $356,690.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DECK opened at $196.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $218.18.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.