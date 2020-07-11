Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,521,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,232 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.71% of Davita worth $343,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the 1st quarter worth about $2,071,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 27.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,567,000 after acquiring an additional 114,536 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Davita by 15.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Davita during the first quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Davita in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

In other news, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $473,833.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,882.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,109 shares of company stock valued at $989,903 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $79.74 on Friday. Davita Inc has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $90.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Davita had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

