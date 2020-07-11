Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Datametrex AI Ltd (CVE:DM) dropped 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 373,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,008,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $23.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.25.

In other news, Senior Officer Byungjoo (Steve) Kang sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,370,000 shares in the company, valued at C$471,800.

Datametrex AI Limited provides big data and artificial intelligence services primarily in Canada. The company primarily focuses on collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence. It offers DataTap, a plug and play solution that allows merchants to collect and analyze data in real time from multiple POS systems in one location or many locations; Dashboard access to customers through any connected device; and enterprise resource planning solution with insight, tools, and the support to businesses.

