Daniel P. Burkland Sells 15,000 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.45, for a total value of $1,731,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,934,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $120.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Five9 Inc has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $122.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -711.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Five9 by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,755,000 after acquiring an additional 314,314 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Five9 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 511,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Five9 by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.