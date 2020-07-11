Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 50.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1,055.6% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,347.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $185.47 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

