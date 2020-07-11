Cypress Capital Group Takes $741,000 Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,486,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,668,000 after acquiring an additional 495,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,220,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,024,000 after acquiring an additional 516,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,865,000 after acquiring an additional 73,193 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 169.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,078,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,165,000 after acquiring an additional 848,273 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROK opened at $210.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.50. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $230.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $246,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,276.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Gordon Haskett raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli lowered Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.06.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

