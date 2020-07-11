Cypress Capital Group Sells 66,236 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,236 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $51,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $51,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $61,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.38.

Shares of ITW opened at $173.29 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.