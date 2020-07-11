Cypress Capital Group Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,699 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 473,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $78,900,000 after buying an additional 248,400 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $177.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.34.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

