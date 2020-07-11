Cypress Capital Group Purchases 3,916 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 109.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,134,010,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,695,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,291,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,062,000 after purchasing an additional 159,378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,981,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,622,000 after purchasing an additional 77,236 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 124.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,684 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.13. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $83.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at $14,932,818.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $1,197,551.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,820.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,425 shares of company stock worth $32,425,085. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.42.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

