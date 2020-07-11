Cypress Capital Group Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,682,000. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 37.1% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,942,000 after buying an additional 695,317 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 319.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,950,000 after buying an additional 493,682 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 72.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,575,000 after buying an additional 404,600 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 13,173.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 300,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 298,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $172.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.52 and a 200-day moving average of $165.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.18.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

