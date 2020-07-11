Cypress Capital Group Buys New Shares in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,812 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 526 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,870 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $35,022.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $35,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,041,584 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $142.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.86. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $153.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

