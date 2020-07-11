Cypress Capital Group Buys 3,936 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 173.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 87.4% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $172.17 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.