Cypress Capital Group Acquires Shares of 3,365 Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,985,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter worth $207,854,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter worth $125,242,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 2,081.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 595,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,762,000 after purchasing an additional 568,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 1,030.7% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 423,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,327,000 after purchasing an additional 386,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.25.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $209.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.16. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $1,263,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 913,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,322,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total value of $3,211,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,801,540.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,214,685. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

