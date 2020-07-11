CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. This is a positive change from CUSHING RENAISS/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

SZC opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.27. CUSHING RENAISS/COM has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

