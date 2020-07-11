CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. This is a positive change from CUSHING RENAISS/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
SZC opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.27. CUSHING RENAISS/COM has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80.
