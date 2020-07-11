Cushing MLP Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:SRV)

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th.
Shares of NYSE SRV opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34. Cushing MLP Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $42.94.
Cushing MLP Total Return Fund Company Profile
