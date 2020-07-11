Cushing MLP Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:SRV)

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE SRV opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34. Cushing MLP Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $42.94.

Get Cushing MLP Total Return Fund alerts:

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushing MLP Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushing MLP Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.