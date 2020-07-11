Curecoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $7,185.00 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, Curecoin has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $7,185.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0547 or 0.00000594 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Curecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00479531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00013080 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003433 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003116 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,590,714 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.