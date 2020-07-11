Curbstone Financial Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.85.

Shares of AMGN opened at $249.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.12 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.02.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

