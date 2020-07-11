Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 150 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 4,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.0% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.48.

UNP opened at $166.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.