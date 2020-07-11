Curbstone Financial Management Corp Purchases Shares of 3,560 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 571,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW opened at $137.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.60 and a 200 day moving average of $113.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $138.25. The company has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Longbow Research raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.