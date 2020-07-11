Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $816,000 Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,586,000 after buying an additional 222,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,390,000 after purchasing an additional 235,852 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,285,000 after purchasing an additional 355,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,995,000 after purchasing an additional 165,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 4.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,140,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,702,000 after purchasing an additional 320,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,557,073.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,847 shares of company stock worth $4,939,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $220.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.07 and its 200-day moving average is $193.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $220.86.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

