Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys New Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

APD stock opened at $273.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $276.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

