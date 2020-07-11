Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $3,955,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

CMI opened at $172.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.09. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

