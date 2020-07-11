CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

CSW Industrials has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of CSWI opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $81.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $966.83 million, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.82.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 11.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSWI. BidaskClub cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti cut their price target on CSW Industrials from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, CFO James E. Perry bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.68 per share, for a total transaction of $348,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $348,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $162,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,862.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

