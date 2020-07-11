CryptoFranc Market Capitalization Tops $4.98 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $5,102.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc token can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00011434 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinExchange, IDEX and Bitfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045574 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.31 or 0.04942610 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002752 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017969 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00053630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00032852 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002276 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

XCHF is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 4,726,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, IDEX, Ethfinex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.