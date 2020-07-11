Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Short Interest Update

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Crown by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,748,000 after purchasing an additional 935,962 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,102,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,204,000 after buying an additional 204,163 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 23.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,486,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,357,000 after buying an additional 656,156 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 3.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,755,000 after buying an additional 116,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,026,000 after buying an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

CCK opened at $65.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. Crown has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crown will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

