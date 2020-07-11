CRODA INTL PLC/ADR’s (COIHY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COIHY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Liberum Capital raised shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR stock opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.20.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

