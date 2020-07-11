Critical Review: TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of TrovaGene shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Amgen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of TrovaGene shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Amgen and TrovaGene, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 1 11 16 0 2.54 TrovaGene 0 0 2 0 3.00

Amgen presently has a consensus price target of $246.08, suggesting a potential downside of 1.19%. TrovaGene has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.06%. Given TrovaGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TrovaGene is more favorable than Amgen.

Profitability

This table compares Amgen and TrovaGene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 32.03% 90.75% 15.44% TrovaGene -3,688.31% -202.00% -122.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amgen and TrovaGene’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $23.36 billion 6.27 $7.84 billion $14.82 16.80 TrovaGene $250,000.00 210.53 -$16.41 million ($2.80) -1.71

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than TrovaGene. TrovaGene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Amgen has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrovaGene has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amgen beats TrovaGene on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells. It also markets other products in various markets, including Kyprolis, Nplate, Vectibix, Repatha, NEUPOGEN, Parsabiv, Blincyto, Aimovig, Imlygic, Corlanor, Kanjintitm, and Amgevitatm. Amgen Inc. serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. The company has collaborative agreements with Novartis; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and DaVita Inc. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

About TrovaGene

Trovagene, Inc., a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor. The PCM-075 is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors. The PCM-075 is also in preclinical studies with approximately 10 chemotherapeutic and target agents used in hematologic and solid tumor cancers, including Zytiga (abiraterone acetate); Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) in AML, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other hematologic and solid tumor cancers. Trovagene, Inc. primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

