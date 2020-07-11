Critical Review: IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) vs. Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM)

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) and Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get IEC Electronics alerts:

This table compares IEC Electronics and Sanmina’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IEC Electronics $156.98 million 0.57 $4.75 million N/A N/A Sanmina $8.23 billion 0.20 $141.51 million $3.06 7.82

Sanmina has higher revenue and earnings than IEC Electronics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IEC Electronics and Sanmina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IEC Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sanmina 0 2 0 0 2.00

IEC Electronics currently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.45%. Sanmina has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.31%. Given Sanmina’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sanmina is more favorable than IEC Electronics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of IEC Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Sanmina shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of IEC Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Sanmina shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IEC Electronics and Sanmina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IEC Electronics 3.30% 20.36% 5.85% Sanmina 1.44% 10.40% 4.24%

Risk and Volatility

IEC Electronics has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanmina has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IEC Electronics beats Sanmina on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing. The company manufactures a range of assemblies that are incorporated into various products, such as aerospace and defense systems, medical devices, industrial equipment, and transportation products. It serves medical, industrial, aerospace, and defense sectors through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of manufacturer's representatives. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services. It also provides interconnect systems, such as printed circuit board fabrication, backplane, cable assemblies, and plastic injection moldings; mechanical systems comprising enclosures and precision machining; memory, radio frequency, optical, and microelectronic solutions; defense and aerospace products; storage solutions; and cloud-based manufacturing execution software. The company offers its products and services to companies that serve the communications networks, computing and data storage, industrial, defense and aerospace, medical, automotive, energy, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corporation and changed its name to Sanmina Corporation in November 2012. Sanmina Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.