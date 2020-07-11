Critical Contrast: Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) & Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arbutus Biopharma and Homology Medicines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma $6.01 million 21.34 -$153.72 million ($1.62) -1.15 Homology Medicines $1.67 million 420.45 -$103.92 million ($2.47) -6.29

Homology Medicines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arbutus Biopharma. Homology Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arbutus Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Arbutus Biopharma has a beta of 2.83, indicating that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Homology Medicines has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.7% of Arbutus Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Homology Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Arbutus Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of Homology Medicines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Arbutus Biopharma and Homology Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbutus Biopharma 1 0 5 0 2.67 Homology Medicines 0 0 8 0 3.00

Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $5.80, suggesting a potential upside of 211.83%. Homology Medicines has a consensus price target of $32.63, suggesting a potential upside of 110.08%. Given Arbutus Biopharma’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arbutus Biopharma is more favorable than Homology Medicines.

Profitability

This table compares Arbutus Biopharma and Homology Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma -2,091.92% N/A -55.46% Homology Medicines -5,816.28% -44.92% -36.71%

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies. The company also develops RNAi drugs, which utilize the RNA interference pathway, allows for a novel approach to treating disease. Its RNAi HBV candidates are designed to reduce hepatitis B surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. The company develops AB-729, a second generation RNAi therapeutic targeted to hepatocytes; HBV RNA destabilizer AB-452, an orally administered agent, in pre-clinical studies in destabilizing HBV RNA, which leads to RNA degradation and to reduction in HBsAg levels. In addition, it engages conducting a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial and several pre-clinical and investigational new drug-enabling studies to evaluate proprietary HBV therapeutic agents, together with SOC therapies, and in combination with each other. The company has strategic alliance, licensing, and research collaboration agreements with Marqibo; Gritstone Oncology, Inc.; Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Monsanto Company; Marina Biotech, Inc.; and Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, through a single injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle, and eye in gene editing and gene therapy modalities. Its lead product candidate is HMI-102, a gene therapy for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in adults. The company also develops HMI-103 for the treatment of PKU in pediatric patients; and HMI-202 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

