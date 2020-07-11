Critical Contrast: Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) vs. Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $419.19 million 2.39 $116.43 million $3.28 6.51 Guaranty Bancshares $119.53 million 2.12 $26.28 million $2.25 10.23

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.5% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.49%. Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.70%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than Guaranty Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 23.10% 8.59% 1.13% Guaranty Bancshares 22.52% 10.66% 1.16%

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats Guaranty Bancshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. This segment accepts deposits, such as demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax and retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. The company also provides mortgage banking, equipment leasing, personal trust, and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 55 community offices and 6 financial centers. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as automated teller machine services; debit cards; night depository and direct deposit services; cashier's checks and letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 30 full service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the Houston MSA. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

