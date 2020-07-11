Critical Analysis: Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) & NYSE:SLQT (NASDAQ:SLQT)

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) and Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.0% of Erie Indemnity shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of Erie Indemnity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and Erie Indemnity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NYSE:SLQT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Erie Indemnity $2.48 billion 3.52 $316.82 million $6.06 31.13

Erie Indemnity has higher revenue and earnings than NYSE:SLQT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NYSE:SLQT and Erie Indemnity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NYSE:SLQT 0 2 8 0 2.80 Erie Indemnity 0 0 0 0 N/A

NYSE:SLQT currently has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.15%. Given NYSE:SLQT’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NYSE:SLQT is more favorable than Erie Indemnity.

Profitability

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and Erie Indemnity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NYSE:SLQT N/A N/A N/A Erie Indemnity 12.03% 27.15% 15.35%

Summary

Erie Indemnity beats NYSE:SLQT on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NYSE:SLQT

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services. Erie Indemnity Company was founded in 1925 and is based in Erie, Pennsylvania.

