Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EADSY. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

EADSY stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54. Airbus has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $38.45.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a positive return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Airbus will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

