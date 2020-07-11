County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICBK shares. Hovde Group lowered County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on County Bancorp from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in County Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 16.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $18.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.86%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

