Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Lifted to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 510 ($6.28) to GBX 310 ($3.81) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Countryside Properties to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 530 ($6.52) to GBX 370 ($4.55) in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 406 ($5.00) to GBX 331 ($4.07) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.43) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 443 ($5.45) to GBX 469 ($5.77) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 395.43 ($4.87).

CSP opened at GBX 359.60 ($4.43) on Wednesday. Countryside Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 248.80 ($3.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 544 ($6.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 318.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 399.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

