Contrasting Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) & GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) and GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cardtronics and GreenSky, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardtronics 0 0 6 0 3.00 GreenSky 1 6 0 0 1.86

Cardtronics presently has a consensus price target of $39.60, indicating a potential upside of 84.96%. GreenSky has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential downside of 16.67%. Given Cardtronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cardtronics is more favorable than GreenSky.

Profitability

This table compares Cardtronics and GreenSky’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardtronics 3.72% 29.18% 5.38% GreenSky 4.71% -60.67% 7.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.0% of GreenSky shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Cardtronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.8% of GreenSky shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardtronics and GreenSky’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardtronics $1.35 billion 0.71 $48.27 million $2.16 9.91 GreenSky $529.65 million 1.73 $31.98 million $0.57 8.95

Cardtronics has higher revenue and earnings than GreenSky. GreenSky is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardtronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cardtronics has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenSky has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardtronics beats GreenSky on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations. It also provides transaction processing, cash and cash delivery management, supply, and telecommunications, as well as routine and technical maintenance services for ATMs; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that offer transaction processing services to its network of ATMS, as well as other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company provides processing services for issuers of debit cards; and owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of December 31, 2018, it provided services to approximately 227,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Houston, Texas.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

