Comparing Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) & Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Great Southern Bancorp and Origin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Origin Bancorp has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.42%. Given Origin Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than Great Southern Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and Origin Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Southern Bancorp $265.95 million 1.87 $73.61 million $5.14 6.87 Origin Bancorp $273.56 million 1.56 $53.88 million $2.28 7.99

Great Southern Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Origin Bancorp. Great Southern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and Origin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Southern Bancorp 26.64% 11.88% 1.42% Origin Bancorp 14.74% 6.81% 0.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.3% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Origin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Great Southern Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Great Southern Bancorp beats Origin Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans, as well as secured consumer loans, including automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and related services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 99 retail banking centers and approximately 200 automated teller machines in Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Nebraska, and Arkansas; and 6 commercial and 1 mortgage loan production offices Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Omaha, Nebraska, as well as in Tulsa, Okla. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit box, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and mortgage origination and servicing facilities. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 41 banking centers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

