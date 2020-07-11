Comparing Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) & Gold Reserve (NYSE:GDRZF)

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gold Reserve and Maverix Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A Maverix Metals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Maverix Metals has a consensus target price of $7.28, suggesting a potential upside of 68.01%. Given Maverix Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than Gold Reserve.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gold Reserve and Maverix Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Reserve $1.60 million 106.84 -$13.15 million N/A N/A Maverix Metals $33.24 million 15.62 -$7.67 million $0.06 72.17

Maverix Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Reserve.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Reserve and Maverix Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Reserve N/A -14.36% -14.04% Maverix Metals -21.01% 3.00% 2.43%

Summary

Maverix Metals beats Gold Reserve on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera Project, an open pit gold-copper mining project located in Bolivar, Venezuela. It also has an interest in the LMS Gold Project in Alaska. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

